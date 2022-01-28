Craft Notes Release Party

media release: Craft Notes Wisconsin Passport Release Party!

Friday, January 28, 5:30PM, The Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St

Join us at The Bur Oak as Craft Notes launches in Wisconsin!

Craft Notes releases a drink passport and mobile app featuring promotional deals from the best of the best makers in the area! This event is FREE and will feature live music, a raffle, and pop-up shops!

This is a FREE EVENT. Our books typically retail for $25, but you can save $5 and shipping costs by buying a $20 ticket to this event, and we'll reserve your passport for pick-up at the event!

Craft Notes creates awesome experiences, and we would love for you to join us for our first of many events in Wisconsin! We reward the Wisconsin public for supporting local and we are proud that our passports feature buy-one-get-one deals from: Karben 4 Brewing Company, Yahara Bay Distillery, Working Draft Beer Company, J Henry & Sons, One Barrel Brewing Company, The Lone Girl Brewing Company, Delta Beer Lab, Vintage Brewing Co., Hacienda Beer Co., Company Brewing, Component Brewing Company , Gathering Place Brewing Company, Lakefront Brewery, Wizard Works Brewing Company, Enlightened Brewing Company, Great Lakes Distillery, & MORE!

Our passports are the perfect holiday gift for the craft lover in your life and provide TREMENDOUS value and savings!

This event will be a super fun time and we can't wait to see you there!