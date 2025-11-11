Craft Supply Consignment Sale

to

Holiday Inn, Verona 515 W Verona Ave, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Craft Supply Consignment Sale hosted by Green Whimsy. All items consigned (and priced) by crafters just like you!

You'll find supplies for:

~ Paper Crafting

~ Scrapbooking, Stamping, Cardmaking

~ Beading, Jewelry Making

~ Drawing, Painting and Art Supplies

~ Collectible Dolls & Accessories

~ Plus almost any other craft you can think of!

Sat 8-2

Sun 8-noon (Everything half off on Sunday)

Cash & Credit Cards Accepted.

www.greenwhimsy.com

www.facebook.com/GreenWhimsy

Info

Crafts
to
to
