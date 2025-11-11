Craft Supply Consignment Sale
to
Holiday Inn, Verona 515 W Verona Ave, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Craft Supply Consignment Sale hosted by Green Whimsy. All items consigned (and priced) by crafters just like you!
You'll find supplies for:
~ Paper Crafting
~ Scrapbooking, Stamping, Cardmaking
~ Beading, Jewelry Making
~ Drawing, Painting and Art Supplies
~ Collectible Dolls & Accessories
~ Plus almost any other craft you can think of!
Sat 8-2
Sun 8-noon (Everything half off on Sunday)
Cash & Credit Cards Accepted.
www.greenwhimsy.com
www.facebook.com/GreenWhimsy