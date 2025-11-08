Craft Supply Consignment Sale

Holiday Inn, Verona 515 W Verona Ave, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release:  All items consigned (and priced) by crafters just like you!

You'll find supplies for:  

~ Paper Crafting

~ Knitting, Crocheting & Sewing

~ Beading, Jewelry Making

~ Drawing, Painting and Art Supplies

~ Collectible Dolls & Accessories

~ Plus almost any other craft you can think of!  

November 8 & 9 : Sat 8-2 and Sun 8-noon (Everything half off on Sunday).  

Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites, 515 W. Verona Ave, Verona, WI (just a few minutes from Madison)  

Free Admission - Everyone Welcome!  Cash & Credit Cards Accepted.

www.greenwhimsy.com

www.facebook.com/GreenWhimsy

