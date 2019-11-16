Craft/Vintage Vendor Show

East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Craft/Vintage Vendor Show: East Side Club on Nov 16, from 9am-3pm. We have vendors selling from all over the region with crafts, handmade items, vintage items, bakery, health and wellness, jewelry, direct sales, artist, and so much more!  Admission  is $1  for a chance to win several gift baskets from the vendors. East Side Club is located at 3735 Monona Drive in Madison.

Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays
608-222-9131
