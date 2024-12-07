Craft Your Holidays

History Maker Space 1 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Craft miniature Evergleam trees, paper garlands or unique ornaments at this “Craft Your Holidays” maker event in the History Maker Space classroom.  While creating, crafters can sip cider and enjoy a sweet treat. Wisconsin Historical Society will provide all necessary supplies, and guests can take home the mementos they create. The event costs $5 per maker session, and it's free for children under five. Please register in advance. 10:30 and 2 pm sessions.

Crafts
Holidays
608-264-4848
