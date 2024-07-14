Craftacular

media release: Get ready to sparkle and shine this summer at the Summer Craftacular, hosted by Glitter Workshop and Garver Events at the Garver Feed Mill! 

Explore Glitter wonderland complete with 40 local vendors, delicious food trucks, and live music.  Get hands-on with crafts for all ages, guided by our expert instructors who will help you unleash your inner sparkle. 

This event is July 14, 10am-4pm, free entry. Can't wait to see you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/415135854759510

