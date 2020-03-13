Crafternoon

press release: Open craft time for adults of all ages to meet and share with other makers in our area. All pursuits that fit in the library are welcome, whether you paint, carve, stitch, bead, make books, or so much more! Bring your own projects, or just enjoy the low-pressure, everybody-friendly crafts provided by the library.

This program is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.