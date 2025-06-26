Crafting a Complex Main Character

media release: Join us for a virtual panel with four wonderful authors to discuss their process of crafting complex main characters.

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM HERE!!

Alex Kenna: Alex Kenna is a mystery writer, prosecutor, and amateur painter. Her first novel, WHAT MEETS THE EYE, was a 2023 Shamus Award Finalist for best first P.I. novel. Her second novel, BURN THIS NIGHT, was released in November 2024. Alex lives in Los Angeles with her husband, sons, and giant schnauzer, Zelda.

Jason Powell: Jason Powell is an FDNY firefighter and author whose work has been published in Slate, and numerous online writing outlets. His debut novel No Man’s Ghost is available this May by Datura Books.

Cayce Osborne: Cayce Osborne is a writer and graphic designer from Madison, WI. She writes mystery and suspense about Wisconsin women who find themselves in a pickle of one flavor or another. When not writing, she works in science communication and public engagement at UW-Madison. Her debut novel, I Know What You Did, was released in 2023. Visit Cayce online at cayceosborne.com.

James L’Etoile: James L’Etoile uses his twenty-nine years behind bars as an influence in his award-winning novels, short stories, and screenplays. He is a former associate warden in a maximum-security prison, a hostage negotiator, and director of California’s state parole system. His novels have been shortlisted or awarded the Lefty, Anthony, Silver Falchion, and the Public Safety Writers Award. River of Lies is his most recent novel. Look for Sins of the Father and Illusion of Truth, coming soon. You can find out more at www.jamesletoile.co