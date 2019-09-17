Crafts & Crafts

press release: Bring your creativity and join us for FREE crafting at Wisconsin Brewing Company! Create with materials we save from the landfill! Weather permitting, we will be crafting on the beautiful outdoor patio and have a backup plan of working indoors. Feel free to carry or order in food. Among many other rescued materials, Wisconsin Brewing is looking for crafty ways to reuse cardboard, wood pallets, and plastic cups. Create. Save the Planet.