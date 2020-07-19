press release: Crafts for Paws Outdoor Market to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs. This outdoor fundraiser is located at Meyer Oak Grove Park (780 Phillips Blvd) in Sauk City on Sunday, July 19. We will open from 10 am to 3 pm and will feature local vendors and crafters. In addition, there will be an opportunity to meet some of our Guide Dogs in training, learn how you can volunteer, plus take a chance in our huge raffle! Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/ events/3134284450130889/