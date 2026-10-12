media release: The Crafty Fair — Two Days of Handmade Happiness! Get ready for a weekend full of creativity, unique finds, and crafty goodness! Join us for The Crafty Fair, featuring an amazing lineup of talented makers, artists, and small businesses bringing their handmade treasures just for you!

Saturday, December 5 | 10 AM–4 PM Explore 150 makers spread across three buildings at Goodman Community Center — Brassworks, Ironworks, and the Gym!

Sunday, December 6 | 9 AM–2 PM Keep the crafty fun going with 50 makers gathered in Brassworks for another day of handmade magic!

From one-of-a-kind gifts to special little treasures, there's plenty to discover all weekend long. Bring your friends, shop small, support independent makers, and find something wonderful! Two days. Endless crafty possibilities!