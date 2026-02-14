Crafty Queer Valentines

media release: Bring your favorite craft and make art in community. Crafts provided include beading, trans coloring pages, and Valentine-making.

February 14, 3:00–5:00 PM, OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center,2701 International Ln, Madison

https://www.facebook.com/events/1935810307814687/