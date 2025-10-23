7:30 pm on 10/23 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 10/24-25. $31.50.

media release: Craig Conant is a fast-rising comedian known for his unique blend of storytelling, self- deprecating humor, and reflections on sobriety. Born and raised in Los Angeles to a Mexican mother and an angry white father, Craig uses his chaotic life experiences—like being fired from Trader Joe’s for farting on a manager—as material that resonates with audiences. His humor often centers around the absurdities of life and his recovery journey, delivered with a laid-back, quirky style that has captivated fans across the country. His stand-up clips have gone viral, particularly his stories about being fired from Trader Joe’s and his hilariously chaotic experiences with sobriety.

Craig has performed at prestigious events such as the Just For Laughs Festival, where he was named a New Face of Comedy, and Netflix’s Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival. His viraL stand-up bit, “Loosey Goosey”, is a fan favorite and has contributed to his rise in popularity, drawing millions of views across social media. Beyond his stand-up success, Craig has a rapidly growing following, consistently selling out shows across the U.S., including at the iconic Comedy Store in Los Angeles, where his name is now painted on the wall alongside comedy greats.

He continues to expand his reach through his popular podcast Community Service, where he shares more of his wild stories and personal reflections. Whether performing alongside legends like Bill Burr, Theo Von, and Bobby Lee or going viral with relatable bits like his Trader Joe’s story, Craig Conant is solidifying his place as a comedic force to watch.