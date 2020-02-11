press release: February 11 - 17, Gelsy Verna Project Space, 111 N Frances St.

Craig Li presents a collection of objects and materials that came from failed projects and leftovers. Are things we make that did not end up being parts of our art valueless? Could they tell us something about our works that we didn't know?

Part of ART 908 Artists as Curators/Curators as Artists class assignment, each week the students individually curate a collection in the Gelsy Verna Project Space.