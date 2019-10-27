Craig Mason Combo

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: CMC is a group of local musicians with a rich variety of backgrounds and experiences. They perform in the Madison and Dane County area for a variety of functions including concerts, educational clinics, school activities and functions, weddings, private parties, and more.

Performances will be in the large meeting rooms off to the side from the "Ask Here" desk. Produced in partnership with the Madison Jazz Society with funding by Friends of Sequoya Library.

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-266-6385
