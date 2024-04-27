Craig Smith, Jared Porter, Elizabeth Joy, Lisa Quam

Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

media release: Get ready for an uproarious evening filled with laughter and good spirits! Join us at Doundrins Distilling for a night of comedy featuring some of your favorite local comedians.

Prepare for an unforgettable showcase of wit and humor as our local comedic gems take the stage. They'll have you in stitches with their hilarious observations, clever punchlines, and unique perspectives on life.

Headliner: Craig Smith

Featured Comics: Jared Porter & Elizabeth Joy

Host: Lisa Quam

