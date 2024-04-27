Craig Smith, Jared Porter, Elizabeth Joy, Lisa Quam

× Expand Jesse Chieffo Craig Smith with a mic. Craig Smith

media release: Get ready for an uproarious evening filled with laughter and good spirits! Join us at Doundrins Distilling for a night of comedy featuring some of your favorite local comedians.

Prepare for an unforgettable showcase of wit and humor as our local comedic gems take the stage. They'll have you in stitches with their hilarious observations, clever punchlines, and unique perspectives on life.

Headliner: Craig Smith

Featured Comics: Jared Porter & Elizabeth Joy

Host: Lisa Quam