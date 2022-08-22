Online

Craig Whitlock

Buy Tickets

media release: Join Wisconsin Veterans Museum on Zoom for a virtual discussion as author Craig Whitlock joins us to talk about his newest work, The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War. The book examines how three successive presidents and their military commanders deceived the public year after year about America’s longest war, foreshadowing the Taliban’s recapture of Afghanistan.

Event sponsored by The Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation with support for the Foundation from Generac Power Systems.

Info

Lectures & Seminars
Books
608-267-1799
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Craig Whitlock - 2022-08-22 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Craig Whitlock - 2022-08-22 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Craig Whitlock - 2022-08-22 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Craig Whitlock - 2022-08-22 12:00:00 ical