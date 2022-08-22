Online
Craig Whitlock
media release: Join Wisconsin Veterans Museum on Zoom for a virtual discussion as author Craig Whitlock joins us to talk about his newest work, The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War. The book examines how three successive presidents and their military commanders deceived the public year after year about America’s longest war, foreshadowing the Taliban’s recapture of Afghanistan.
Event sponsored by The Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation with support for the Foundation from Generac Power Systems.
Info
Lectures & Seminars
Books