Crane Congregations

media release: Join us for a crane tour to witness one of the greatest conservation success stories of the 20th century in action! This tour begins with a short presentation on Leopold’s legacy, crane history, and sandhill crane behaviors, as presented by one of the Aldo Leopold Foundation’s own Future Leader Fellows. After the presentation, you will drive your personal vehicle just a mile down the road from the Visitor Center parking lot to the Shack parking lot. From there, enjoy a short quarter-mile hike past the famed Leopold Shack itself and into the crane blind where you’ll experience the raucous sights and sounds of the cranes as they land in their traditional staging area for the evening! $55.

A tour day schedule:

• 1:00PM – 1:45PM: Check in for the tour in the Lobby of the Aldo Leopold Visitor Center located at E13701 Levee Rd., Baraboo, WI. Arriving early will provide you time to leisurely wander our Exhibit Hall and check out the merchandise in the Marshland Market.·

• 2:30PM – 3:15PM: An interactive family-friendly presentation that will reveal the history and wonder of sandhill cranes.·

• 3:15PM - 3:30PM: We will then caravan to the parking area for either a wagon ride to the Wagon blind or a short walk past the Shack to our Shack blind, both of which are situated on the banks of the WI River.·

• 3:30PM - 5:00PM: You will witness thousands of cranes congregating on the shores. The tour will conclude upon the return to your vehicle.