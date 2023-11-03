Crane Congregations

Aldo Leopold Legacy Center, Baraboo E13701 Levee Road, Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

Exclusive Tours—11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. (includes optional Shack Tour at noon)

Join us for an exclusive crane tour—beginning with a presentation from world-renowned Ornithologist  Dr. Stan Temple, Senior Fellow at the Aldo Leopold Foundation and Professor Emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. This presentation will orient individuals to the history and behaviors of the Sandhill cranes. An open-air, rustic wagon ride through the floodplain will bring guests within a short walk of the viewing blind. This experience runs for about four hours and ends shortly after sunset.

*Optional: Join us for a complimentary tour of the Leopold Shack and Farm one hour before the program for the full experience! These tours are only open to exclusive crane tour participants.

