ONLINE: Crane Congregations

media release: Program Dates: December 8, 10, and 15, at 7:00 pm CT. Register for a link.

2020 may have been an unprecedented year for us, but for the sandhill cranes, it’s been business as usual. Each fall, upwards of 10,000 sandhill cranes congregate along the Wisconsin River just behind Leopold's Shack—and this year is no different. The cranes, free from 2020's pandemic-induced barriers, are arriving by the thousands at their annual stopover in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and the Aldo Leopold Foundation is committed to sharing the experience with you.

Join us this December for a free, virtual evening of discovery and natural beauty. Engage in a live presentation with Dr. Stan Temple, get a behind-the-scenes look at the conservation work we do to protect these majestic birds, and witness the captivating sight of thousands of cranes flying in to roost for the night. This is an opportunity you won’t want to miss!