media release: Classic Tours—1 p.m.–5:30 p.m.

We invite you to spend an evening with ALNC Fellows and per diem tour guides to experience the phenomena of crane congregations! The experience will begin with an interactive family-friendly presentation that will reveal the history and wonder of sandhill cranes, followed by an open-air wagon ride to our crane blind situated on the banks of the Wisconsin River. From the blind you will witness upwards of 10,000 cranes congregating on the shores. This tour lasts about two and a half hours.

*Note: Thursday Classic Tours will be led by an Education Fellow and Stewardship Fellow, while Saturday Classic Tours will be led by a Stewardship Fellow and per diem tour guide.