media release: Crane tours will be held Tues-Sun starting Nov 9t. Registration will open on Sept 2. Masks will be required within all indoor spaces during the program. Two types of in-person crane tours are offered.

*Standard Tours (Tues-Wed, $35/person) We invite you to spend an evening with our education and land stewardship fellows to experience the phenomena of crane congregations! The experience will begin with an interactive family-friendly presentation that will reveal the history and wonder of sandhill cranes, followed by an open-air wagon ride to our crane blind situated on the banks of the WI River. From the blind you will witness upwards of 10,000 cranes congregating on the shores. This slightly condensed tour lasts about two and a half hours. Participants are welcome to bring their own snacks and water bottle.

SELECT TICKETS HERE

* Premium Tours (Thurs-Sun, $70/person) Join us for a premium crane tour. The experience will begin with a presentation from world-renowned bird expert Dr. Stan Temple, Senior Fellow at the Aldo Leopold Foundation and Professor Emeritus at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. This presentation will orient individuals to the history and behaviors of the sandhill cranes. An open-air, rustic ride through the floodplain will bring guests within a short walk of the large viewing blind situated on the bank of the Wisconsin River within the Leopold-Pine Island Important Bird Area. The blind affords ample space to observe the incredible phenomenon of congregating cranes. This experience runs for about four hours and ends shortly after sunset.

*Optional: Join us for a complimentary tour of the Leopold Shack and Farm one hour before the program for the full experience! These tours are only open to premium crane tour participants.

Select Tickets HERE