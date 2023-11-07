Crane Congregations

media release: Premium Tours—11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. (includes optional Shack Tour at noon)

Join us for a Premium Crane Congregation Tour! The experience will begin with a presentation from Buddy Huffaker (Executive Director) or Steve Swenson (Program Director) at the Aldo Leopold Foundation. This presentation will orient individuals to the history and behaviors of the Sandhill Cranes. An open-air, rustic wagon ride through the floodplain will bring guests within a short walk of the large viewing blind situated on the bank of the Wisconsin River within the Leopold-Pine Island Important Bird Area. The blind affords ample space to observe the incredible phenomenon of congregating cranes. This experience runs for about two and a half hours and ends shortly after sunset.

*Optional: Join us for a complimentary tour of the Leopold Shack and Farm one hour before the program for the full experience! These tours are only open to premium crane tour participants.