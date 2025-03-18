RSVP for Crane Walk: A Lightness and Longevity Qigong Practice

media release: Come celebrate the Spring Equinox and the return of our local sandhill cranes! Instructor Sandy Salvo will lead us in a beautiful qigong crane form that cultivates a sense of lightness, freedom and longevity while enhancing our balance, inside and out.

Seasonal transitions are the perfect time to practice qigong* and reset our equilibrium by releasing that which no longer serves us and making room for the new!

All ability levels welcome. Can be performed standing or seated in casual attire. Please bring a journal/notebook and come prepared to do a significant portion of the workshop outdoors, weather permitting.

*Qigong (Chee-gong) is an ancient form of moving meditation that uses flowing movements, breath exercises, meditation and tapping to boost energy, relieve stress, and balance your emotions. As a holistic health or “whole being” practice, it addresses all of who you are: mind, body, and spirit. "Qi" means energy and "gong" means skill or cultivation; thus qigong is the skill of cultivating your life-force energy.

Cost: $35. Register by Tues., March 18, 2025.