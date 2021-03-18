ONLINE: Cranes 365: Glorious Gatherings of Cranes

media release: ICF talk with Senior Manager – North America Programs Anne Lacy

Thursday, March 18, at 11 a.m. Central Time.

Let’s take a trip around the lower 48 to observe the many glorious gatherings of cranes! Whether it is a spring or fall migratory congregation, a festival celebrating Sandhill or Whooping Cranes, or birds on a nest, join us to learn more about where and when you can see these magnificent birds around the United States.

Sponsored by Sandi and Dave Whitmore in honor of Anne’s work at the International Crane Foundation.