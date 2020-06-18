ONLINE: Cranes and Artists: A Creative Dance

RSVP: https://savingcranes.zoom.us/webinar/register/1015916500782/WN_I_Sl2pz6Q8aocbv3nmYewQ

press release: International Crane Foundation and the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum present a special collaborative webinar, entitled Cranes and Artists – A Creative Dance this Thursday, June 18, at 11 a.m. Central Time.

The Woodson Art Museum, located in Wausau, Wisconsin, is known worldwide for Birds in Art, an annual international juried exhibition featuring two-and three-dimensional artworks that draw inspiration from the avian world. “Indoor birdwatching” at its best.

Woodson Art Museum Director Kathy Foley and Curator of Education Catie Anderson selected artworks from the Museum’s collection featuring cranes. Kathy and Catie will be your online guides, helping you to interpret and enjoy each artwork. International Crane Foundation Whooping Crane Outreach Coordinator Lizzie Condon, will be on hand to share biological and fun facts about cranes, while art museum staff share stories about artists’ efforts on behalf of crane conservation.

To sponsor upcoming webinars, contact Kate Fitzwilliams at 608-617-6002 or email her at kate@savingcranes.org.