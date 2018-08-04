press release: The International Crane Foundation will celebrate its annual Cranes of the World Festival Saturday, August 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at its global headquarters in Baraboo.

This day of fun includes special guided tours, free with admission, at 10 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. Entertainer David Stokes will share live animals, songs, stories and fun at 10 and 11 a.m. and at 1 and 2 p.m. Fun activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for families include craft tables hosted by the Baraboo Children’s Museum staff. Children also can engage in crane enrichment activities from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

Bagged lunches will be available for purchase from one of our international partners, Friends of Muraviovka Park, which guests can enjoy in one of our picnic areas.

While at the foundation, visitors also can tour beautiful restored prairie and take home a memento from the crane-themed gift shop. Hope our mascot will make a guest appearance in the afternoon.

Come meet all 15 species of cranes from around the world! More information about this fun extravaganza is available online.

Special thanks to our event sponsor New Era Nursery of Hillsboro, Wisconsin.