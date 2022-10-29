media release: Crankdat returns to Liquid on his “Return of the Crank” tour. Getting fame and praise for his remix of “Trap Queen” from artists like Skrillex and the Chain Smokers, Crankdat has been a prominent Dj since 2015. Crankdat is signed to Monstercat, a label that houses artists like ARMNHMR and Infected Mushroom. Get a costume and party with Crankdat at Liquid this Halloween.