Crash Test Dummies, Port Cities

press release: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

ACG presents “GOD SHUFFLED HIS FEET” 25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Canadian rock band Crash Test Dummies will reunite for the first time in 17-years to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal sophomore album God shuffled His Feet. The north American tour will launch November 23 and will feature the original line-up of Brad Roberts, Ellen Reid, Dan Roberts, and Mitch Dorge.

After a huge hit in Canada with our folksier debut album, our next effort was dubbed ‘too new a sound’ by our Canadian compatriots. In America however, it managed to pique the interest of a new and frankly much larger group of listeners and soon ‘MMM MMM MMM MMM became a bonafide hit south of our border, and eventually all over the world,” says Brad Roberts. “It was a wild ride for us that year. Now we’re celebrating the 25th anniversary reuniting with our original line-up and dusting off our old set lists. It will be the first time we’ve toured with the full band since 2001, and we’re very excited about it.”

The 1993 platinum selling and Grammy-nominated album God Shuffled His Feet hit number-one in Austria and New Zealand and also reached the top five in the national albums charts of numerous countries including Australia, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. The album reached number six in the Netherlands national albums chart, number 2 in the UK and broke the top ten landing at number 9 in the United States Billboard 200 albums chart. God Shuffled His Feet features their most unusual and highly popular single, “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” as well as other fan favorites XX and XXX. The memorable cover artwork featured the superimposed the faces of the band atop figures in the Titian painting “Bacchus and Ariadne.”

In 2008 Consequence of Sound featured GSHF in their Guilty Pleasure column stating: God Shuffled His Feet made the Dummies famous worldwide with a handful of folk-rock songs that shattered the perception of what rock radio could play. “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm”-yeah, the humming song about blue hair and birthmarks-had everyone from soccer moms to metal heads singing along and tapping their toes. “Afternoons and Coffeespoons,” a hypochondria and T.S. Elliot-inspired romp, soars with gorgeous acoustic strumming, the trademark quirky harmonica playing of Ben Darvill, and the angelic backup vocals of keyboardist Ellen Reid. Songs like the album’s title track, “Here I Stand Before Me,” and “How Does a Duck Know?” are odd philosophical rockers, taking on everything from theism to Descartes. I credit these particular tunes for making my college philosophy courses bearable.