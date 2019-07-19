press release: Rebecca Young: A Life of Civic Engagement and Progressive Electoral Politics, discusses Becky’s involvement with the Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association at some length. The successful effort to have the city install stop signs on Gregory St, and the long process involved in saving Wingra School as a neighborhood resource are highlighted as instrumental in developing Becky’s political skills.

Crawford Young, author of the biography, his daughters Eva, Louise, Estelle and Emily, invite those interested to attend this book launch, co-sponsored by the Capitol Lakes Foundation. Copies of the book will be available at the event; there is no charge for the book, but those taking a copy are invited to consider a donation to the Capitol Lakes Foundation.

The Book Launch will be held on Friday, July 19, from 3pm-5pm in the Grand Hall at Capitol Lakes (333 W. Main Street, Madison, WI 53703). The Program will begin at 3:30 PM. Refreshments will be served.

Free parking is available in a parking ramp across the street from the Main Street entrance. Enter through the second gate and collect a parking ticket to enter the ramp. Parking tickets can be validated at the Capitol Lakes main desk before you depart from the event.

Speakers include: Congresswoman Gwendolyn Moore (D, Milwaukee), Representative Chris Taylor (D, Madison), Eva Young, Emily Young and Crawford Young