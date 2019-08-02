press release: USA | 1943 | 35mm | 80 min.

Director: Edward F. Cline; Cast: Ole Olsen, Chic Johnson, Cass Daley

Broadway legends Olsen & Johnson followed-up their stage and film smash Hellzapoppin’ with this equally zany and gag-filled meta-farce. Chic and Ole play themselves, a pair of entertainers who, banned from Universal Studios, accept a promissory note from a penniless crook (Percy Kilbride) in order to bankroll their next movie. The great cast of comic character players also includes Hans Conried, Shemp Howard, and Franklin Pangborn, and there’s even a cameo from Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson. Plus, marvelous musical performances from Cass Daley, the Delta Rhythm Boys, and Count Basie! Never released on home video in any format, Crazy House is also an avowed favorite of Quentin Tarantino’s.

