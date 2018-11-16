Crazy Rich Asians

press release: USA | 121 min | PG-13 | DCP | Dir. Jon M Chu

Fri November 16 | 5:30 PM; Sat November 17 | 8:30 PM; Sun November 18 | 6:30 PM

This contemporary romantic comedy, based on a global bestseller, follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family.

"It’s a reinvented romantic comedy, sassy and fun, that doesn’t necessarily rely on obvious tropes and is worth the wait." - Danny Yu (Time Out)