Cream Vellum, Therapy Drones, Cop Circles
press release: There will be a show at the Wisco on March 12 at 9:00pm. The bands are
Cream Vellum / Therapy Drones / Cop Circles. Here are the links to the bands info and music. It will be a mix of music, alternative, post punk, goth, indie rock.
https://www.facebook.com/creamvellum/
https://copcircles.bandcamp.com/
