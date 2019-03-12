press release: There will be a show at the Wisco on March 12 at 9:00pm. The bands are

Cream Vellum / Therapy Drones / Cop Circles. Here are the links to the bands info and music. It will be a mix of music, alternative, post punk, goth, indie rock.

https://www.facebook.com/creamvellum/

https://copcircles.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/therapydrones/