media release: Seminar & Demo: Create a Bird Saver Curtain to prevent bird-window collisions

September 15, 6-8pm, Wild Birds Unlimited in Middleton. FREE to attend the seminar, with option to pre-purchase curtain kit for your home. Cohosted by Madison Audubon and Wild Birds Unlimited-Middleton. Registration is now open!

Did you know that up to a billion birds die after hitting windows each year in the United States? And while big skyscrapers can kill a lot of birds, homes account for almost HALF of that total of bird fatalities. The good thing? It’s a solvable problem!

In this seminar, you will learn more about the bird-window collision problem, what causes it, and how the Bird Collision Corps is working to study the problem in Madison. Then, BCC volunteer, homeowner, and bird-lover Susan Frikken will describe and demonstrate the process of creating your own Bird Saver Curtain. Attendees can visit stations set up to show the steps for creating the curtains. As an optional add-on, attendees can choose to purchase materials to pick up at the event and use to create their own curtain at home.

This in-person presentation has room for 25 attendees, and will be also streamed on Facebook.

If you want to learn how to create a bird-saving window treatment, but can’t or don’t wish to attend, check out these videos available on YouTube (Easy, DIY Bird Saver—instruction begins at 3:45 minutes, and Feather Friendly Window Dot Install and How To)