ONLINE: Create a RIM Career Path

media release: Can you explain the difference between a DIR, CRM, CBDLA, PMP, or CFCP? Or, how each improves your career prospects, position, and salary? Would you like to learn how to market yourself better within the Records and Information Management community, increasing your visibility, and gain credibility?

January 12, Melissa Dederer FAI, IGP, CRM, MBA, will explain how you can leverage your knowledge and reach your career goals using industry-specific certifications and certificates. Tailored to all RIM professionals, Melissa will demonstrate how to map a career path by understanding records and information certifications and how they can move you forward. Network with certified professional attendees, ask questions, and learn more about the effects of professional development.

Share this meeting, register today, and forward your questions for our speaker to President@armamadison.org.

Registered members and guests will receive a WebEx invite and password on January 11th.

Melissa G. Dederer, FAI, IGP, CRM, MBA

Melissa G. Dederer is a Fellow of ARMA International (FAI), a certified Information Governance Professional (IGP), and a Certified Records Manager (CRM) with over 30 years of experience in the information management and governance profession. She is a recognized leader with in-depth knowledge and expertise in translating complex processes into clear, understandable and actionable steps, developing clear and concise documentation, and is known for using process improvements, enabling technologies, project management, and training strengths to meet commitments with integrity. Melissa has been active in ARMA International for almost 25 years, at the chapter, region and international levels. She is now serving on the Board of the Institute of Certified Records Managers (ICRM) as the Regent for Exam Administration and Grading.