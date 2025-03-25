media release: Create Wisconsin is Wisconsin's independent community cultural development organization, a statewide catalyst and coalition activating and strengthening Wisconsin as a vibrant, equitable, creative powerhouse locally and globally.

Everyone involved in the arts, creativity, and community - which means everyone who cares about Wisconsin’s future - should attend Create Wisconsin Day to advocate for investment in the arts, culture, and creativity.

Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at the Overture Center for the Arts in downtown Madison.

WHAT/WHY:

Create Wisconsin Day will feature the Create Wisconsin Day Legislative Breakfast and:

Speakers, panel discussions, and roundtables

Constituent visits with legislators

Presentation by the City of Madison’s Youth Poet Laureate, Justin Festge Russell

Networking, idea-sharing, and artmaking

Conference Artist-in-Residence

Performances, exhibits, and more!

Create Wisconsin Day brings together leaders involved in the arts, business, economic development, education, government, and politics, to call for investment in Wisconsin's creative people, organizations, businesses, and communities. This 21st century development strategy benefits everyone, everywhere in the state!

Check out Create Wisconsin’s Legislative Action Center and 2025 Legislative Agenda:

Increase investment in Wisconsin’s arts and creative sector infrastructure, and access to the arts for everyone, everywhere in the state, through the Wisconsin Arts Board.

Establish the Rural Creative Economy Development Program, to encourage growth in Wisconsin’s rural creative sector.

Creating film & television production incentives and a state film office, working in partnership with Action Wisconsin.

The Create Wisconsin Day Legislative Breakfast, lunch, and materials are included in the $50 (and $25 student) registration fee.

AND:

Registration is open for the Wisconsin Local Arts and Creativity Conference on Monday, March 24, Arts + Literature Lab, Madison. The Conference, taking place the day before Create Wisconsin Day, is all about community engagement, networking, and placemaking, and this year will feature a special focus on Make Music Day, the global day of music happening throughout Wisconsin and around the world on the summer solstice, June 21. Click here to register for the Local Arts and Creativity Conference.

Create Wisconsin Day 2025 Agenda

For information on Create Wisconsin’s 2025 Legislative agenda, visit the Legislative Action Center

8:00 am — Doors open, continental breakfast available

9:00 am — Legislative Breakfast, speakers at 9:15

Welcome and Create Wisconsin Day overview with Carolyn Nelson-Kavajecz, Board President, Create Wisconsin

Poetry Reading with City of Madison Youth Poet Laureate Justin Festge Russell

Create Wisconsin Legislative Agenda with Anne Katz, Director, Create Wisconsin

Other speakers and performers TBA

10:00 am - 12:30 pm — Legislative visits at the State Capitol

10:30 am - 12:30 pm — Roundtable discussions and panels

12:30 pm - 1:30 pm — Lunch