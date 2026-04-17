BRVT, B-Trade, Hvnnybee, Lady Omisha, Matty Ice, Perfect
to
Dank of America 1222 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Dank of America and Creating.A.Movement present your 420 pop up show and event! Pre-party for the Hexxa concert at The Annex later tonight. Come for our free event and enter into win a load of prizes as well as to be a part of the energy in the room! Raffle prizes, DJs, free giveaways and more!
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Dank of America 1222 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music