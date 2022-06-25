Creating a Sense of Belonging Through Slam Poetry

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Photography Charles Payne, storytelling at The Moth Madison.

media release: Charles's workshop will help you delve into crucial conversations across differences. By doing so, you will foster a deeper understanding of yourself. By giving participants a brave space to share their personal stories and challenging them to listen critically, participants will be inspired to think, write, and share experiences they've had that contributed to their sense of belonging.

First, we'll start with looking at poems by different poetry slam and story slam authors, discuss, then write using tools the poems and stories provided. Then we'll then work through a workbook that walks participants through social justice, engages, and reflects on their intersectional identities. Much more before we invite participants to brainstorm ideas for a three to five-minute poem/story they'd like to tell. In groups, participants will discuss those ideas and workshop their stories. Finally, participants will get to share their three to five-minute antidotes with the group in whatever form they choose.

Registration is encouraged, but not required. The first 20 registrants will receive a free copy of Charles Payne's Love, Payne, Hate and Adversity.

About the presenter:

Charles Payne is a self-taught spoken word artist with an emphasis in performance poetry that encompasses personal narrative and social commentary. Payne has a significant performing experience in the Southwest, the Midwest, and with the National Poetry Slam (NPS). Payne believes prose and poetry are powerful tools that can be used to create real dialogue across privilege, gender and race. Payne is the Moth's first-ever Central GrandSLAM winner, a Button Poetry Video Contest runner up, and a 1st Place winner at Monologues & Poetry International Film Fest for Best Poetry PRO Short Version. For more info on Charles, see his linktree(link is external) and his essays in Madison Magazine(link is external) and The Isthmus(link is external).