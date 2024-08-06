Creating, Automating and Inspiring: Generative AI's Potential Uses and Impact on your Career and Personal Life

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Learn more about what AI programs are, what they can do, and how you can start to integrate them into your career or personal life. Presented by Kris Turner, associate director of public services at UW Law Library.

Careers & Business, Lectures & Seminars
