media release: Join us March 13 from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm at Holy Wisdom Monastery to learn about the Backyard National Park movement, which invites us all to create habitats that sustain life, one yard at a time.

Ecologist Douglas Tallamy, who founded the movement (sometimes also referred to as Homegrown National Parks) noted that, in the past, we simply expected our gardens to be pretty. In this moment, we are increasingly expecting that they also support life, build soil, sequester carbon and protect water.

Speaker Marcel Wuethrich will showcase how you as an individual have the power to make a significant difference in supporting wildlife in our neighborhoods by planting native flowers, grasses, bushes and trees. Marcel will share the story of how he and his family converted their Madison yard from a lawn desert to a landscape with native plants that support insects, birds and small mammals with food, shelter and nesting habitat. Marcel will also share lessons learned from his work spearheading a volunteer-based restoration effort of 1.5 acres at the Odana Hills Golf Course in Madison.

Cost: $12

Learn more & register: https://holywisdommonastery.org/event/creating-backyard-national-parks/

Share on social media: https://www.facebook.com/share/1A5aKESQ5G/