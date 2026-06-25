Creating Belonging: Exchange as Practice

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us Saturday, July 25th, 3:00-4:00pm for Creating Belonging: Exchange as Practice Artist Panel, a discussion facilitated by Mack Bo Ross and organized by LAB^4.

This panel reimagines “belonging” as an act of co-creation, rather than something that is static. The goal is to create a space where artists and community members actively exchange ideas, stories, and inspirations, revealing how belonging is made through shared creative energy.

Info

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Lectures & Seminars
Art Exhibits & Events
608-590-9353
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