Creating Climate Ready Communities in Wisconsin

press release: Crossroads of Ideas is a public lecture series that brings campus and the community together to learn about challenging and engaging social science topics such as politics, policy issues, ethics, public perceptions, law and science and society.

We're counting down to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day! Join us for the first of three Crossroads events in March.

The Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts (WICCI), a partnership between UW-Madison and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, is working with local governments to support efforts toward climate decision making. Learn more about this initiative and their work with the city of Madison to adapt to anticipated climate change impacts.

Featuring Steve Vavrus, Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts and Nelson Institute, and Christie Baumel, city of Madison.