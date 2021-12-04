Creating for a Cause

media release: Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? MOM’s Holiday Art Fair, with its large variety of unique items made by local artists, might have just what you need! Since we are still in a time of uncertainty and transition, MOM’s Holiday Art Fair will take place at a new venue this year, allowing for more space and lots of parking. It will be held at FCI, located 2551 Parmenter St. on December 4 and 5. The Art Fair will feature approximately 60 local artists and vendors who are contributing a minimum of 20% of their sales to MOM. Come shop for a cause while supporting local artists and helping to end hunger and prevent homelessness in our community. A variety of media and prices will be available including pottery, jewelry, wood, watercolors, photography, and more. Additional information can be found at artfair.momhelps.org. MOM Gifts of Hope will also be available at the Holiday Art Fair. Purchasers receive a card to give to their gift recipient explaining that a donation was made in their honor as well as a free 2021 MOM ornament for purchases of $25.00 or more.

9 am-4:30 pm on 12/4, 10 am-4 pm on 12/5.

Sponsored by Willy Street Co-op & TDS Cares