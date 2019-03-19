Creating Habitat for the Health of our Lakes, Watersheds & Pollinators

press release: TUESDAY, MAR. 19, 7 PM, Lussier Community Education Center, 55 N. Gammon Rd., west side of Madison.

Please join us for our second Evenings with Audubon presentation this spring, and note the slight shift in topic from what was listed in our February newsletter. Hope to see you there!

Madison's lakes are in need of home owners and community members to take action and take care of them... from their own yards! John Shillinglaw will describe how folks can participate in protecting the Madison area watersheds by adding to habitat for pollinators, and provide ideas for ways you can make a real difference simply by managing your yard in watershed-friendly ways! Native gardening, composting, leaf management, and more. Plus, your watershed-friendly yard will look great and attracts lots of fun insects, birds, and other wildlife.