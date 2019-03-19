Creating Habitat for the Health of our Lakes, Watersheds & Pollinators

Google Calendar - Creating Habitat for the Health of our Lakes, Watersheds & Pollinators - 2019-03-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creating Habitat for the Health of our Lakes, Watersheds & Pollinators - 2019-03-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creating Habitat for the Health of our Lakes, Watersheds & Pollinators - 2019-03-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Creating Habitat for the Health of our Lakes, Watersheds & Pollinators - 2019-03-19 19:00:00

Lussier Community Education Center 55 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: TUESDAY, MAR. 19, 7 PM, Lussier Community Education Center, 55 N. Gammon Rd., west side of Madison.

Please join us for our second Evenings with Audubon presentation this spring, and note the slight shift in topic from what was listed in our February newsletter. Hope to see you there!

Madison's lakes are in need of home owners and community members to take action and take care of them... from their own yards! John Shillinglaw will describe how folks can participate in protecting the Madison area watersheds by adding to habitat for pollinators, and provide ideas for ways you can make a real difference simply by managing your yard in watershed-friendly ways! Native gardening, composting, leaf management, and more. Plus, your watershed-friendly yard will look great and attracts lots of fun insects, birds, and other wildlife.

Info

Lussier Community Education Center 55 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-255-2473
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Creating Habitat for the Health of our Lakes, Watersheds & Pollinators - 2019-03-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creating Habitat for the Health of our Lakes, Watersheds & Pollinators - 2019-03-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creating Habitat for the Health of our Lakes, Watersheds & Pollinators - 2019-03-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Creating Habitat for the Health of our Lakes, Watersheds & Pollinators - 2019-03-19 19:00:00