Creating Mutual Aid and Community Response Teams

media release: Once we recognize that our society is not rooted in equality and make a personal commitment to fighting for justice, it becomes vital that our work begins at home, in our own communities. We can use our privileges, whatever they may be, to ease someone else’s burden. At these two sessions, we’ll learn how to support each other outside the traditional power structures through mutual aid and community response teams with our special guest Stephanie Rearick.

Stephanie Rearick is the creative director of Mutual Aid Networks, a new type of networked cooperative. In addition to her work growing grassroots-up economic and community regeneration, Rearick is co-owner of Mother Fool’s Coffeehouse. Rearick also works as a musician.

Solidarity in Action is a speaker series bringing together Indivisibles from across the country to learn from experts on systemic change and allyship. Authoritarianism succeeds when it targets vulnerable populations and everyone turns aside. We will not look away. With this speaker series, we’re going to learn how to better support impacted communities from experts in the field.