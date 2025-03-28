RSVP for Creating Nature Prints with Everyday Plants

media release: For adults 18+

$50

Friday, April 4th, 2025, 6:00 - 8:00 pm

In this 2 hr workshop, students will take time to observe the intricacies of familiar plants through a nature printing technique called “Takuga”. This style of nature printing produces a lovely, fluid, impressionistic result. Using acrylic ink and watercolors, participants will leave with newly created cards, postcards and prints suitable for gifting, framing or collage. All supplies included, however it's recommended you bring fresh leaves for printing. Registration deadline: 3/28/25