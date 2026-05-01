Creating Peace

× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center Gen Kelsang Dorje at the mic. Gen Kelsang Dorje

media release: Delight in a beautiful outdoor talk and guided meditation by Kadampa Meditation Center Madison's Resident Teacher, Gen Kelsang Dorje, followed by sharing time with Sangha. Engage fully with summer as a time to rejoice in the warmth of others' kindness, and to use our favorable conditions to deepen love and wisdom.

This is a community event and everyone is welcome. Bring a friend and meet new ones! No need to register, just join us at Picnic Point.