Creating Peace

Picnic Point Entrance 2004 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Delight in a beautiful outdoor talk and guided meditation by Kadampa Meditation Center Madison's Resident Teacher, Gen Kelsang Dorje, followed by sharing time with Sangha. Engage fully with summer as a time to rejoice in the warmth of others' kindness, and to use our favorable conditions to deepen love and wisdom. 

This is a community event and everyone is welcome. Bring a friend and meet new ones! No need to register, just join us at Picnic Point.

Info

Picnic Point Entrance 2004 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Health & Fitness
608-381-4024
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