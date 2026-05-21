Creating and Self-Publishing a Fine Art Photography Book, 40 Years in the Making

media release: This program will share the story of how the book Aging Gratefully: Deadheads Then and Now was created, from making the original portraits in a portable studio set up in parking lots at Grateful Dead shows from 1988 to 1991 to the 10 year journey required to find and rephotograph around a quarter of the original subjects and collecting their stories which were combined to create the fine art photography book I self-published last year.

As a photographic artist, my work is a sincere reflection of my encounters with the world, preserving fleeting moments in time through the lens of my camera. Each photograph is a narrative, a mood, and an emotion encapsulated within the frame, whether I am capturing the serenity of a landscape, the intricate beauty of a plant, the architectural grace of a structure, or the essence of a person. While my focus leans toward nature, I often find that the true spirit of a moment is enriched by the presence of people, making them indispensable collaborators in my artistic journey. My artistic process is labor intensive; I meticulously hand-process each sheet and roll of film to produce negatives that are then transformed into images through the delicate art of enlarging. I find beauty and authenticity in relying on traditional hand tools to enhance my prints, where highlights and shadows emerge through careful craftsmanship on silver gelatin paper. In the face of our current climate crisis, my work aims to tell stories that foster a sense of belonging and stewardship toward the natural world. Through my photographs, I invite viewers to connect with nature, nurturing an appreciation for the beauty that surrounds us and inspiring a collective responsibility to protect it.

William Lemke will be in person at PhotoMidwest! The talk will also stream on Zoom.

Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09#success

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873

Passcode: 449570

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Please contact Wendy Murkve at programming@photomidwest.org if you have an idea for a Third Thursday Talk. She would love to hear from you!