RSVP for Creating Tropical Effects

press release: Explore the Thai Garden and learn how you can create a tropical feel in your garden with cold-hardy plants. We will discuss plant selections, care and maintenance, and specialized techniques that will make your garden appear to be from the other side of the world. Instructor: Dan Schuknecht, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 6:30-8pm, Tuesday, August 13

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, August 6

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member