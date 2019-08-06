RSVP for Creating Tropical Effects
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Explore the Thai Garden and learn how you can create a tropical feel in your garden with cold-hardy plants. We will discuss plant selections, care and maintenance, and specialized techniques that will make your garden appear to be from the other side of the world. Instructor: Dan Schuknecht, Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Time: 6:30-8pm, Tuesday, August 13
Registration Deadline: Tuesday, August 6
Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden