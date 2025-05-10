Creative Events Grand Opening

media release: Creative Events LLC is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its new location at 4201 East Towne Blvd, Madison. The event will take place on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 5:00pm, and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, pop-up vendors from the Madison area, and other exciting activities.

Creative Events has been a part of the Madison community for 3 years and is excited to bring a multi-purpose event space to host conferences, private parties, meetings, birthdays and more. The grand opening celebration will be a chance for the community to come together and see firsthand what Creative Events has to offer.

The event will feature special guest speakers and community leaders, who will offer remarks and share their excitement for the new location. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, meet the Creative Events team, and learn more about the products and services offered.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Madison and look forward to sharing this exciting moment with our community," said Andrea Shorter, CEO of Creative Events. "Our company has transformed a passion for crafting unforgettable themed parties into a thriving business. Fueled by enthusiastic requests from friends and family to replicate the magic for their own events, we've honed our expertise to create what is now Creative Events, LLC.”

The grand opening event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. We invite members of the media to cover the event and share the news with the wider community that another Black-owned business has opened near you!

For more information, please contact Andrea Shorter at 608-225-9130 or andrea.shorter5@gmail.com .